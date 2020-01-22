China, HK stocks drop sharply as virus fears deepen amid Wuhan lockdown

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China and Hong Kong stocks dropped sharply on Thursday, with investors dumping shares of restaurants, cinemas, casinos, airlines and theme parks, as China locked down the city at the epicentre of the outbreak to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

