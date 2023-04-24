News & Insights

China, HK stocks drop as doubt over economic recovery weighs

Credit: REUTERS/LAM YIK

April 24, 2023 — 04:34 am EDT

Reuters

SHANGHAI, April 24 (Reuters) - China stocks fell for the fourth session in a row on Monday, weighed down by lingering concerns over the sustainability of the economic recovery, despite more bullish forecasts from global banks.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index .CSI300 dropped 1.2% to a one-month low, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC fell 0.8%. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng .HSI lost 0.6%.

** Investors are looking beyond companies' first-quarter results for signs that China's economy is indeed on its feet.

** China's economic growth of 4.5% in the first quarter beat expectations, but "favourable base effects will fade" in the second half, while "the economy remains characterised by an uneven pace of recovery," DBS wrote in a note to clients.

** Retail sales and production are picking up gradually; public sector investment has picked up, but private investment growth is anaemic, and the external demand outlook is uncertain, the bank said.

** The caution clouds the market, despite upgrades on China's economy from some global institutions, including BofA Global Research, J.P.Morgan, Citigroup and UBS.

** "Uncertainty on the real estate recovery is a major factor holding back the market right now," wrote Qi Wang, co-founder and CIO of MegaTrust Investment (HK). "I think the market is questioning how sustainable the consumption strength is if real estate fails to recover."

** China's tech-focused STAR Market .STAR50 fell 1.8%, while consumer .CSICS and materials stocks .CSIASMI also dropped.

** In Hong Kong, property .HSMPI and financial .HSCIF shares led the declines.

** Bucking the trend, Chinese digital currency-related stocks jumped, as China steps up efforts to promote the use of digital yuan.

