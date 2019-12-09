China, HK stocks dip as U.S. tariff deadline looms, economic slowdown persists

SHANGHAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks dipped on Tuesday, as investors waited to see if the United States would slap fresh tariffs on Chinese goods on Dec. 15, a move that was likely to complicate efforts to defuse the protracted trade war.

** Sentiment also suffered as data showed China's producer prices fell for the fifth consecutive month in November, while consumer prices spiked as food costs climbed, complicating policymakers' efforts to boost demand as economic growth slows.

** The CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 0.2%, to 3,888.95 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.2%, to 2,908.59 points.

** The Hang Seng index .HSIdropped 0.1%, to 26,471.58 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCElost 0.1%, to 10,402.80.

** A Chinese official said on Monday Beijing hopes to make a trade deal with Washington as soon as possible before new U.S. tariffs are due to kick in this weekend, but investors are refraining from making big bets on an interim deal.

** Reflecting weak investor sentiment, shares of Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) 601658.SS staged a subdued Shanghai debut on Tuesday after a $4-billion share sale. They 601658.SS rose 1.1% to 5.56 yuan by midday, compared with the IPO price of 5.5 yuan apiece.

** China's CSI300 financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS dipped 0.4%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 down 0.82%, the real estate index .CSI000952 down 0.53% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC up 0.56%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE fell 0.05% to 10,402.8, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 0.09% at 26,471.58.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was down 0.19% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 0.11%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.15%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 0.07%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.0384 per U.S. dollar, 0.02% firmer than the previous close of 7.0395.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Nanning Department Store Co Ltd 600712.SS, up 10.05%, followed by Guirenniao Co Ltd 603555.SS, gaining 10.02% and Harbin VITI Electronics Corp 603023.SS, up by 10.02%.

** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Shanghai Chuangli Group Co Ltd 603012.SS, down 6.46%, followed by Jiangsu Zijin Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd 601860.SS, losing 5.81% and Pulike Biological Engineering Inc 603566.SS, down by 5.59%.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 16.86%, while China's H-share index is up 2.8%. Shanghai stocks have risen 1.48% this month.

** The top gainers among H-shares were New China Life Insurance Co Ltd 1336.HK, up 2.44%, followed by China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd 0966.HK, gaining 2.19% and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd 0175.HK, up by 1.48%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were ANTA Sports Products Ltd 2020.HK, which has fallen 3.25%, Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd 2313.HK, which has lost 2.86% and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd 1093.HK, down by 1.41%.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((samuel.shen@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.