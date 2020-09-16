China, HK shares slip as consumer, healthcare drag; experts raise vaccine safety concerns

Zhang Yan Reuters
Luoyan Liu Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

SSEC -0.24%, CSI300 -0.43%, HSI -0.24%

Experts raise safety concerns of Chinese vaccines

WTO finds Washington broke trade rules by putting tariffs on China

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong shares snapped a three-session rally on Wednesday, with consumer and healthcare stocks leading the losses as experts raised safety concerns about Chinese coronavirus vaccines.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.24% at 3,287.93 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.43% with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS lower by 0.04.

** Healthcare and consumer sector shares fell with the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 losing 1.17% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 1.97%. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co 600196.SS fell 5% to the lowest in nearly two months.

** China is inoculating tens of thousands of its citizens with experimental coronavirus vaccines, despite expert concerns over the safety of drugs that have not completed standard testing.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE fell 0.04% to 9,824.77, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 0.24% at 24,672.32.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was down 0.86%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 1.47% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 was down 1.23%​.

** The real estate index .CSI000952 were up 0.88% as official data from Tuesday showed investment in the sector rose at the fastest pace in 16 months in August.

** Bucking the trend, shares of auto part suppliers also rose, with Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co 600660.SS hitting all-time high.

** Meanwhile, the WTO found on Tuesday that the United States had breached global trading rules by imposing multi-billion dollar tariffs in President Donald Trump's trade war with China, a ruling that drew anger from Washington.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.65% while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 0.12%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.774 per U.S. dollar, 0.11% firmer than the previous close of 6.7818.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Beijing, Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((zoey.zhang@thomsonreuters.com))

