China HK Power Smart Energy Announces Board Leadership

China LNG Group (HK:0931) has released an update.
China HK Power Smart Energy Group Limited has unveiled its board of directors, which includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. Dr. Kan Che Kin, Billy Albert serves as Chairman, and Mr. Deng Yaobo as CEO, highlighting the leadership structure in place for strategic decision-making. The board’s composition reflects a diverse range of expertise aimed at guiding the company’s future growth.
