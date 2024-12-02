News & Insights

China HK Power Smart Energy Announces Board Leadership

December 02, 2024 — 06:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China LNG Group (HK:0931) has released an update.

China HK Power Smart Energy Group Limited has unveiled its board of directors, which includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. Dr. Kan Che Kin, Billy Albert serves as Chairman, and Mr. Deng Yaobo as CEO, highlighting the leadership structure in place for strategic decision-making. The board’s composition reflects a diverse range of expertise aimed at guiding the company’s future growth.

