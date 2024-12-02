China HK Power Smart Energy Announces Board Leadership

China LNG Group (HK:0931) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China HK Power Smart Energy Group Limited has unveiled its board of directors, which includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. Dr. Kan Che Kin, Billy Albert serves as Chairman, and Mr. Deng Yaobo as CEO, highlighting the leadership structure in place for strategic decision-making. The board’s composition reflects a diverse range of expertise aimed at guiding the company’s future growth.

For further insights into HK:0931 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.