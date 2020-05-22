China high-yield comeback continues

By Carol Chan

HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's property sector continued its return to the US dollar high-yield bond market last week, with two more developers following a path set by Zhenro Properties the week before.

The response to the latest offerings from Country Garden Holdings and Redco Properties Group reflects investors' preference for better-rated names as they warm up to the sector again.

Country Garden, rated Ba1/BB+/BBB–, priced a US$544m five-year non-call three senior bond at 5.40%, more than 20bp inside its curve, after books were nearly 13 times subscribed. Orders peaked at over US$9bn ahead of final guidance and the final book was still a hefty US$7bn with orders from 265 accounts.

Redco, rated B/B, priced a US$150m three-year non-call non-put two bond at a yield to put of 14.875%. The deal attracted modest demand and was twice covered, coming with a concurrent tender offer for one of Redco's bonds.

CoGard's new bonds rose a point higher in an active first day of trading despite their tight pricing, while Redco's new bonds were relatively quiet by comparison and ended up slightly above their reoffer price.

The two deals, both which priced on May 19, showed that investors remain selective even as they welcome the return of supply in a market boosted by strong liquidity conditions and signs of recovery in Chinese property sales.

"Many investors have been underweight investment and overweight cash in March and April. Now they need to make investment. This contributed to the rally in Chinese property bonds' prices in the past few weeks," said Ben Yuen, chief investment officer for fixed income at BOCHK Asset Management.

"We've also seen onshore investors increase their position in offshore high-yield property bonds since March, especially the names that have issued bonds onshore and offshore, given the wide spread between the two markets," he said.

Yuen said that he preferred property to industrial names in asset allocation as the sector has greater transparency and stability. "Of course, in making investment decisions, it still depends on individual names."

The overwhelming demand, tight pricing and strong performance achieved by CoGard's new issue will encourage more developers to tap the market, according to bankers, although most of them also expect supply to remain fairly light for now.

MANAGEABLE SUPPLY

"Supply from the sector is still limited to refinancing. In my understanding, not many developers have remaining NDRC quota following their record issuance in January and February. Many of them have already pre-funded this year's maturity and have no urgent need to tap the market," said one of the bankers.

Many developers also have other funding channels available to them, such as syndicated loans and onshore bonds, he added. "Funding costs for onshore bonds are very low currently. For developers, they need to evaluate the overall funding cost, not only consider the offshore market situation."

For example, CoGard issued a Rmb3.4bn (US$478m) five-year non-call three onshore corporate bond in April at 4.2%, 120bp lower than its latest dollar print.

For high-beta names, the difference is even bigger. For example, Hengda Real Estate Group, which is 63.5% owned by China Evergrande Group, plans to issue up to Rmb4bn of three-year onshore corporate bonds at an indicative range of 4.9%–6.9%. But Evergrande's dollar bond curve trades at a double-digit yield.

A banker from a European bank said that for high-beta names, mostly the weak Single B developers, it remains difficult to print new dollar bonds even though the market has improved. "In general, investors are still quite conservative," he said.

Quoted pricing in the secondary market does not correctly reflect actual prices as many of the quotes are very wide and not based on real trades, pointed out the banker, especially for high-beta names.

He said these developers could consider liability management exercises, as Redco is doing. "Printing new bonds with a concurrent tender offer or exchange offer allows investors in the old bonds to roll over. It would also help the issuers to reduce interest payments."

(This story will appear in the May 23 issue of IFR Magazine)

