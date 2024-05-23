News & Insights

China High Speed Group Readies for Annual Meeting

May 23, 2024 — 05:38 am EDT

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co (HK:0658) has released an update.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. is gearing up for its Annual General Meeting, set to take place on June 20, 2024, in Nanjing. Key agenda items include approving the previous year’s financial statements, re-electing executive and non-executive directors, and re-appointing auditors. Shareholders will also consider authorizing the Board to issue and deal with unissued shares, as well as grant related options and securities.

For further insights into HK:0658 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

