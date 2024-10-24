News & Insights

China High Precision Automation Announces Key AGM Decisions

October 24, 2024 — 08:11 pm EDT

China High Precision Automation Group Ltd. (HK:0591) has released an update.

China High Precision Automation Group Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for December 16, 2024, in Fuzhou, China, where key decisions such as re-electing directors and appointing auditors will be made. The company will also consider resolutions to authorize the issuance of additional shares and other financial instruments. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders and investors interested in the company’s strategic direction and governance.

