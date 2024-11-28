China Healthwise Updates Hong Kong Share Registrar

China Healthwise Holdings (HK:0348) has released an update.

China Healthwise Holdings Limited has announced that it will change its Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective from January 1, 2025. This strategic move involves the shift of share registration processes to the new registrar, with uncollected share certificates being available from the new office from January 2025 onwards. Investors should note the change and update their records accordingly to ensure seamless management of their shareholdings.

