China Healthwise Plans Bond Issuance Meeting

China Healthwise Holdings (HK:0348) has released an update.

China Healthwise Holdings is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting to discuss a subscription agreement with Heng Tai Finance for issuing bonds worth HK$72.3 million. The agreement includes convertible bonds and straight bonds, aiming to improve the company’s financial standing. Investors will be keen to see how this affects the company’s stock performance in the upcoming months.

