China Healthwise Plans Bond Issuance Meeting

China Healthwise Holdings (HK:0348) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
China Healthwise Holdings is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting to discuss a subscription agreement with Heng Tai Finance for issuing bonds worth HK$72.3 million. The agreement includes convertible bonds and straight bonds, aiming to improve the company’s financial standing. Investors will be keen to see how this affects the company’s stock performance in the upcoming months.
For further insights into HK:0348 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Netflix Wins Shareholder Lawsuit Alleging Misleading Growth Forecasts
- OpenAI’s Text-Video Generator Sora Leaked by Artists in Protest
- Palantir Gets New Street-High Price Target from Analysts on Nasdaq Shift
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.