China Healthwise Holdings Delays Bond Issue Circular

China Healthwise Holdings Limited announced a further delay in the dispatch of a circular related to its proposed bond issuance. The circular, initially expected by 8 November 2024, will now be sent to shareholders by 29 November 2024 as the company finalizes necessary information. This development may interest investors tracking the company’s bond activities.

