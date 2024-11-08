News & Insights

China Healthwise Holdings Delays Bond Issue Circular

November 08, 2024 — 04:39 am EST

China Healthwise Holdings (HK:0348) has released an update.

China Healthwise Holdings Limited announced a further delay in the dispatch of a circular related to its proposed bond issuance. The circular, initially expected by 8 November 2024, will now be sent to shareholders by 29 November 2024 as the company finalizes necessary information. This development may interest investors tracking the company’s bond activities.

