China health officials to hold press conference on COVID measures

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

December 07, 2022 — 09:45 pm EST

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China's health authorities will hold a press conference on COVID-19 prevention and control measures at 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT), an official notice said on Thursday.

The theme of the meeting is "Further optimizing the implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures", and will be attended by officials from the National Health Commission, the National Disease Control Administration and other health experts.

The meeting comes as China unveiled sweeping new rules, easing stringent curbs in its zero-COVID policy.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((bernard.orr@thomsonreuters.com)))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.