China Health Group Reports Significant Interim Losses

China Health Group reported a significant downturn in its financial performance for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue falling from HK$28,268,000 to HK$18,680,000 and a total comprehensive loss of HK$18,130,000. The company’s gross profit sharply declined, and losses before tax increased compared to the previous year, highlighting ongoing financial challenges. Investors may find these results concerning, as they reflect a challenging period for the Group.
