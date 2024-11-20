China Health Group Faces Financial Challenges Amid Acquisition

China Health Group (HK:0673) has released an update.

China Health Group Limited faces financial challenges as it receives a statutory demand for a $4 million judgment debt, triggering a cross-default clause related to its acquisition of Jinmei Developments Limited. This development may lead to a reassessment of the acquisition’s valuation, affecting the transaction’s financial terms. Investors are advised to exercise caution amid these uncertainties.

