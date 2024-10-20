News & Insights

Stocks

China Health Group Faces $4 Million Court Ruling

October 20, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Health Group (HK:0673) has released an update.

China Health Group faces a financial setback as the Court of Appeal ruled against them, ordering the company to pay $4 million to Capital Foresight without interest. The company is currently evaluating its options for further legal action. Investors are advised to be cautious while dealing with the company’s shares.

For further insights into HK:0673 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.