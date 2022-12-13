US Markets
China health app starts online sales of Pfizer's Paxlovid for COVID treatment

December 13, 2022 — 04:34 am EST

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A Chinese healthcare platform has started selling Pfizer's PFE.N oral COVID treatment pill Paxlovid in what appears to be the first retail sale of the drug in the country, as China braces for a surge in COVID patients.

People can purchase the medication on the app if they submit a positive COVID-19test result.

Chinese media Yicai reported in March that Paxlovid, which was approved by China in February, has been used to treat high-risk patients in hospitals in at least eight provinces.

($1 = 6.9822 Chinese yuan renminbi)

