China has picked up its 'game' on trade with U.S. -Trump adviser

Tim Ahmann Reuters
The U.S. trade deal with China is not only fully intact, but Beijing has actually stepped forward in a number of areas in a constructive way, a top White House adviser said on Tuesday.

"They've actually picked up their game," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told Fox Business Network.

"It's not just commodity buying, although that is picking up too," but also extends to the issue of intellectual property theft, which has long been one of the sore spots for the relationship, he said.

