China has picked up its 'game' on trade with U.S. -Trump adviser

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deal with China is not only fully intact, but Beijing has actually stepped forward in a number of areas in a constructive way, a top White House adviser said on Tuesday.

"They've actually picked up their game," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told Fox Business Network.

"It's not just commodity buying, although that is picking up too," but also extends to the issue of intellectual property theft, which has long been one of the sore spots for the relationship, he said.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

((tim.ahmann@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898-8370; Reuters Messaging: tim.ahmann.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.