China has not issued any digital currencies - c.bank

BEIJING, Nov 13 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Wednesday it had not issued any digital currencies nor authorised any asset trading platforms to trade such currencies, denying rumours about the issuance of such currencies.

The central bank is still studying and testing its own digital currency and a timetable circulated online for the roll-out of digital currency is not accurate, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website.

