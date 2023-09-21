News & Insights

China has issued some export licences for gallium and germanium

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

September 21, 2023 — 03:16 am EDT

Written by Joe Cash, Albee Zhang, Amy Lv for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Some Chinese companies have obtained export licences for gallium and germanium products, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, after Beijing introduced new conditions for exports on Aug. 1.

The Ministry of Commerce has approved applications from some companies that meet relevant requirements, spokesman He Yadong said at a regular press briefing.

(Reporting by Joe Cash, Albee Zhang, and Amy Lv in Beijing; editing by Jason Neely)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

