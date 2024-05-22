News & Insights

Stocks

China Harmony Auto Mulls Year-End Dividend Decision

May 22, 2024 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Harmony Auto Holding Limited (HK:3836) has released an update.

China Harmony Auto Holding Limited is set to hold a Board meeting on June 3, 2024, to consider recommending a final dividend for the year ended December 31, 2023. Shareholders are advised to be cautious in trading as the dividend is subject to Board and Shareholders’ approval. Details of the proposed dividend will be announced post-meeting.

For further insights into HK:3836 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.