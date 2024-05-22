China Harmony Auto Mulls Year-End Dividend Decision

China Harmony Auto Holding Limited (HK:3836) has released an update.

China Harmony Auto Holding Limited is set to hold a Board meeting on June 3, 2024, to consider recommending a final dividend for the year ended December 31, 2023. Shareholders are advised to be cautious in trading as the dividend is subject to Board and Shareholders’ approval. Details of the proposed dividend will be announced post-meeting.

