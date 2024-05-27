News & Insights

China Harmony Auto Gears Up for AGM

May 27, 2024 — 04:38 am EDT

China Harmony Auto Holding Limited (HK:3836) has released an update.

China Harmony Auto Holding Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting, to be held in Hong Kong on June 18, 2024, where shareholders will review the previous year’s financial statements and consider resolutions including director elections and remuneration. The meeting will also cover the re-appointment of ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA LIMITED as the company’s auditor and a mandate for the potential repurchase of up to 10% of the company’s shares.

