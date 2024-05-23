China Hanking Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. (HK:3788) has released an update.

China Hanking Holdings Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 23, 2024, where all proposed resolutions were passed with overwhelming shareholder support. Key outcomes include the re-election and appointment of executive and non-executive directors, approval of a final dividend, and authorization for share allotment and repurchase. The company’s financial statements and director reports for the year ended December 31, 2023, were also approved.

