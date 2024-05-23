China Hanking Holdings Announces Board Structure

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. (HK:3788) has released an update.

China Hanking Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members, alongside the establishment of four committees within the board. The roles and functions of the directors are clarified, with specific individuals designated as chairmen or members of the nomination, remuneration, audit, and health, safety, environmental protection, and community committees. This organizational update from the company headquartered in the Cayman Islands provides insight into the leadership managing its strategic and operational decisions.

