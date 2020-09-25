China halts imports from Brazil seafood producer over coronavirus

Adds Brazil fish association comment

BEIJING/SAO PAULO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - China will stop accepting import applications from Brazilian company Monteiro Industria de Pescados Ltda for a week starting Saturday after a package of frozen hairtail fish tested positive for the coronavirus, the customs office said on Friday.

Chinese customs had previously said it would halt imports from companies for a week if their products tested positive for a first or second time for the virus. Last week, it suspended imports from an Indonesian seafood producer.

It was not possible to contact Monteiro Industria and calls to its listed phone number did not go through.

Brazilian fish association Abipesca said it was an isolated incident that still needed to be confirmed. Monteiro is not a member of Abipesca.

Nearly 30% of Brazil's fish exports, or about $70 million annually, go to China.

Abipesca chief Eduardo Lobo said retests were being done and if they come back negative, the company will be able to resume shipments. If the tests are confirmed, the suspension would still only affect Monteiro and not the rest of Brazilian industry, he said.

"It's a specific, isolated case and until retests are done, we don't know how serious it is, but given all the safety protocols, we are calm about the quality of our food," Lobo said.

In August, Brazilian food producer Central Cooperativa Aurora suspended poultry exports to China from one of its plants after the Chinese city of Shenzhen detected traces of the coronavirus on product packages allegedly from Aurora's Xaxim plant.

(Reporting by Min Zhang, Beijing Newsroom and Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo; Editing by Alex Richardson and Cynthia Osterman)

