China halts beef imports from Australian firm over banned substance - customs

Contributors
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Se Young Lee Reuters
Published

SHANGHAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - China has suspended imports of beef from Australian firm John Dee Warwick after it detected a banned substance in some of the company's products, the country's customs administration said.

The General Administration of Customs said in a statement late on Thursday it had requested a full investigation and a report to China within 45 days from the Australian side after it detected chloramphenicol, a banned substance, in beef loin from the company.

