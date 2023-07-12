News & Insights

China H1 yuan-denominated exports rise 3.7%, imports fall 0.1% -customs

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

July 12, 2023 — 10:00 pm EDT

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan-denominated exports in the first half of this year increased 3.7% from a year earlier, while imports fell 0.1% during the same period, according to a statement from customs at a news conference on Thursday.

The customs agency is expected to release dollar-denominated trade figures later in the day.

