China H1 revenue from govt land sales down 31.4% y/y

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China's government land sales revenue shrank 31.4% year-on-year in January-June, widening from a 28.7% slump in the first five months of the year, an official from China's Ministry of Finance said during a press conference on Thursday.

The sharp contraction comes amid a property market downturn while domestic developers have grown cautious about land purchases.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

