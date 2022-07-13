China H1 revenue from govt land sales down 31.4% y/y

Contributors
Liangping Gao Reuters
Ellen Zhang Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

China's government land sales revenue shrank 31.4% year-on-year in January-June, widening from a 28.7% slump in the first five months of the year, an official from China's Ministry of Finance said during a press conference on Thursday.

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China's government land sales revenue shrank 31.4% year-on-year in January-June, widening from a 28.7% slump in the first five months of the year, an official from China's Ministry of Finance said during a press conference on Thursday.

The sharp contraction comes amid a property market downturn while domestic developers have grown cautious about land purchases.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Ellen.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters