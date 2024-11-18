China Greenland Broad Greenstate Appoints New Auditor

China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group Company Limited (HK:1253) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group has appointed HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited as its new auditor following an extraordinary general meeting held on November 18, 2024. This decision comes after the retirement of the previous auditor, Ernst & Young, and was supported unanimously by shareholders. The new auditor will serve until the next annual general meeting.

For further insights into HK:1253 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.