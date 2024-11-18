News & Insights

China Greenland Broad Greenstate Appoints New Auditor

November 18, 2024 — 06:10 am EST

China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group Company Limited (HK:1253) has released an update.

China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group has appointed HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited as its new auditor following an extraordinary general meeting held on November 18, 2024. This decision comes after the retirement of the previous auditor, Ernst & Young, and was supported unanimously by shareholders. The new auditor will serve until the next annual general meeting.

