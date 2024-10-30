News & Insights

Stocks

China Greenland Broad Greenstate to Appoint New Auditor

October 30, 2024 — 10:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group Company Limited (HK:1253) has released an update.

China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on November 18, 2024, in Shanghai, to appoint a new auditor, HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited, replacing Ernst & Young. This decision is crucial for investors as it may influence the company’s financial transparency and future reporting. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting to vote on this significant resolution.

For further insights into HK:1253 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.