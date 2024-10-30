China Greenland Broad Greenstate to Appoint New Auditor

China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group Company Limited (HK:1253) has released an update.

China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on November 18, 2024, in Shanghai, to appoint a new auditor, HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited, replacing Ernst & Young. This decision is crucial for investors as it may influence the company’s financial transparency and future reporting. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting to vote on this significant resolution.

For further insights into HK:1253 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.