China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) shareholders have earned a 269% return over the last year

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 17% in the last month. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 269% in that time. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. Investors should be wondering whether the business itself has the fundamental value required to continue to drive gains.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

China Green Agriculture isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

China Green Agriculture grew its revenue by 2.7% last year. That's not great considering the company is losing money. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise by 269%. The business will need a lot more growth to justify that increase. We're not so sure that revenue growth is driving the market optimism about the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:CGA Earnings and Revenue Growth December 29th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on China Green Agriculture's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that China Green Agriculture has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 269% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 6% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand China Green Agriculture better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for China Green Agriculture (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

But note: China Green Agriculture may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.