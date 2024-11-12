News & Insights

China Graphite Group Embraces Digital Corporate Communications

November 12, 2024 — 05:09 am EST

China Graphite Group Ltd. (HK:2237) has released an update.

China Graphite Group Ltd. has shifted to electronic dissemination of its corporate communications in line with new listing rules on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, eliminating the mailing of printed copies unless specifically requested. This change invites shareholders to actively monitor the company’s and the exchange’s websites for updates, reflecting a growing trend towards digital efficiency in corporate communications.

