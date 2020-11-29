China grants Tesla green light to start selling Shanghai-made Model Y SUV

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O has obtained permission to start selling its Shanghai-made Model Y sports utility vehicle in China, according to documents released by the country's industry ministry.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology published the approval on its website on Monday. The U.S. electric vehicle maker is expanding its car factory in Shanghai, where it is making Model 3 electric sedans.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

