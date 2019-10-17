US Markets

China grants Tesla car manufacturing certificate - industry ministry

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

SHANGHAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China's industry ministry on Thursday said it has added Tesla Inc TSLA.O to a government list of approved automotive manufacturers, granting the manufacturing certificate that the electric vehicle maker needs to start production in the country.

The list was published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

