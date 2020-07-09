China grants more crude oil import quotas to private refiners -sources

Adds details

SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - China has issued more non-state crude oil import quotas to refiners, for a total of 26.84 million tonnes (195.93 million barrels) in its third batch for 2020, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

A total of 17 companies are receiving the quotas, they said.

These include China National Chemical Corporation, with a quota of 8.6 million tonnes; Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical Co, allotted 2.4 million tonnes; Shandong Tianhong Chemical Co, which received a quota of 2.2 million tonnes, while Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery Co got 2 million tonnes.

That takes China's total released quota of non-state crude imports to 184.55 million tonnes this year, a Reuters calculation showed.

The entire year's quotas were set at 202 million tonnes, the Ministry of Commerce said last November.

The ministry did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.

(1 tonne=7.3 barrels for crude oil)

