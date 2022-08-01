China grants licences to 136 online games

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China's gaming regulator on Monday granted publishing licences to 136 online games, including titles belonging to developers such as G-bits Network Technology Xiamen Co Ltd 603444.SS and iDreamSky 1119.HK.

Titles belonging to tech companies Tencent 0700.HK and NetEase Inc 9999.HK were not on the approved list published by the National Press and Public Administration.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Beijing newsroom Editing by David Goodman )

