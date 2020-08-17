US Markets

China grants country's first COVID-19 vaccine patent to CanSino -state media

Sophie Yu Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

BEIJING, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc 6185.HK has won a patent approval from Beijing for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Ad5-nCOV, state media reported, citing documents from the country's intellectual property regulator.

It is the first COVID-19 vaccine patent granted by China, state-owned newspaper People's Daily reported on Sunday.

The paper cited documents published by China's National Intellectual Property Administration saying that the patent was issued on Aug. 11.

Saudi Arabia said this month it plans to begin Phase III clinical trials for the CanSino vaccine. CanSino has said it is also in talks with Russia, Brazil and Chile to launch Phase III trials in those countries.

CanSino's Hong Kong shares rose around 14% in Monday's morning session. Its Shanghai 688185.SS shares rose by 6.6% as of midday.

