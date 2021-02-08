Markets
China Grants Conditional Marketing Authorization To Sinovac's COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) said Monday that it has received a conditional marketing authorization in China for its COVID-19 vaccine.

The China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has authorized the vaccine 'CoronaVac' in individuals aged 18 and above.

CoronaVac is being used under emergency use approval in Indonesia, Brazil, Turkey and Chile.

Sinovac said it is also seeking regulatory approval of CoronaVac in other countries and regions around the world.

Sinovac said it began rolling submission to the NMPA since September 2020 and the NMPA carried out rolling reviews when the submission was made. After obtaining the preliminary efficacy results, Sinovac formally filed for application of a conditional marketing authorization on February 3. The approval was based on the results of the two-month data of phase III clinical trials.

