China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings (HKHKSG:512) Price Target Increased by 322.22% to 7.75

The average one-year price target for China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings (HKHKSG:512) has been revised to 7.75 / share. This is an increase of 322.22% from the prior estimate of 1.84 dated March 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.68 to a high of 7.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.65% from the latest reported closing price of 4.49 / share.

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Maintains 3.12% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.12%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.46%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 512 is 0.11%, a decrease of 3.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 95,914K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,881K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,661K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 512 by 9.76% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,261K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 15,004K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,034K shares, representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 512 by 10.74% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10,079K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 5,882K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,216K shares, representing a decrease of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 512 by 2.10% over the last quarter.

