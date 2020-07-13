China government bond futures turn higher as shares fall

SHANGHAI, July 14 (Reuters) - China 10-year treasury futures CTFc1 rose more than 0.3% on Tuesday, set for their biggest one-day gain since June 24, as the country's stock market rally paused.

The futures have fallen more than 4.5% from an April 29 peak, when yields on Chinese 10-year government bonds touched a low of 2.498%, according to Refinitiv data. CN10YT=RR

Traders quoted a yield of 3.01% on China's benchmark 10-year government bonds CN200006=CFXS on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, Winni Zhou and Xiangming Hou; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

