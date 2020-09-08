China government bond futures jump after PBOC cash injection

Recasts, adds comments and detail throughout

SHANGHAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chinese treasury futures rose sharply on Tuesday after a large cash injection by the central bank prompted investors to question an inexorable march higher in Chinese rates.

The most-traded contract for 10-year Chinese government bond (CGB) futures, for December delivery CFTZ0 rose as much as 0.44% to 97.970.

That came after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 100 billion yuan ($14.64 billion) into the banking system through its regular open market operations (OMO) in Tuesday.

The bank has injected a net 120 billion yuan so far this week, compared with a net drain of 470 billion yuan last week.

"Fundamentally, CGB rates shouldn't be this high, so any OMO easing signal can pull rates back," said a Hong Kong-based portfolio manager.

Overall liquidity conditions remained relatively stable, with the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo CN7DRP=CFXS at 2.2009% on Tuesday, up slightly from 2.1971% a day earlier.

"Cash conditions were generally loose yesterday, so the unexpected large amount of net injection has supported sentiment," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

As of Monday evening, the yield on China's benchmark 10-year government bond CN200006=CFXShad risen about 30 basis points since late July.

The rise has been supported by relatively tight monetary policy as the country's economic recovery steadily builds up steam, allowing regulators to focus on reducing financial risks.

Analysts at Natixis said last month that they expected regulators to make more liquidity injections and lower bank reserve requirements this year to keep yields in check, support local government special bond issuance and meet corporate and bank refinancing needs.

($1 = 6.8301 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Winni Zhou; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kim Coghill)

