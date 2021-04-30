China government bond futures close higher after disappointing official PMI

SHANGHAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Chinese treasury futures rose sharply on Friday, with the most-traded contract for June delivery CFTM1 closing up 0.38% at 98.015.

Rises in government bond futures came as market sentiment improved after China posted weaker-than-expected April manufacturing data, traders said.

China's factory activity expanded at a slower pace and missed forecasts as supply bottlenecks and rising costs weighed on production and overseas demand lost momentum.

