China government bond futures close higher after disappointing official PMI

Contributors
Winni Zhou Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Chinese treasury futures rose sharply on Friday, with the most-traded contract for June delivery closing up 0.38% at 98.015.

SHANGHAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Chinese treasury futures rose sharply on Friday, with the most-traded contract for June delivery CFTM1 closing up 0.38% at 98.015.

Rises in government bond futures came as market sentiment improved after China posted weaker-than-expected April manufacturing data, traders said.

China's factory activity expanded at a slower pace and missed forecasts as supply bottlenecks and rising costs weighed on production and overseas demand lost momentum.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; editing by John Stonestreet)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters