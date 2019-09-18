China Gold sees Canada's Iamgold as good fit -executive

By Jeff Lewis

DENVER, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Iamgold Corp IMG.TO would fit well with China Gold International Resource Corp Ltd's CGG.TO oversees acquisition strategy as the Chinese state-run company seeks to buy producing gold mines, an executive with the overseas arm of China National Gold Group said on Wednesday.

China Gold is aggressively looking to add to its project pipeline and Iamgold would be a good fit, Jerry Xie, executive vice president, told Reuters on the sidelines of the Denver Gold Forum.

"You can take that as an example. We feel comfortable for that size, as a corporate acquisition," he said.

Iamgold chief executive officer Stephen Letwin told Reuters on Tuesday he would not comment on specific deals but said the company was open to partnering on its projects with strategic investors.

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis Editing by Denny Thomas and Rosalba O'Brien)

((Jeff.Lewis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.