China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. Full Year Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $466.96 million, or $1.178 per share. This compares with $62.73 million, or $0.1582 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 73.1% to $1.310 billion from $756.65 million last year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $466.96 Mln. vs. $62.73 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.178 vs. $0.1582 last year. -Revenue: $1.310 Bln vs. $756.65 Mln last year.

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