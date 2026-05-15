China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $236.37 million, or $0.5902 per share. This compares with $85.98 million, or $0.2145 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 66.0% to $453.20 million from $273.09 million last year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $236.37 Mln. vs. $85.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.5902 vs. $0.2145 last year. -Revenue: $453.20 Mln vs. $273.09 Mln last year.

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