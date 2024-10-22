News & Insights

China Glass Holdings Approves Key 2024 Agreements

China Glass Holdings Limited (HK:3300) has released an update.

China Glass Holdings Limited announced that all resolutions at the special general meeting on October 22, 2024, were approved. These resolutions included the 2024 Products Supply Framework Agreement and the 2024 Engineering Procurement Framework Agreement. With nearly unanimous shareholder support, these agreements will guide the company’s future operations and financial planning.

