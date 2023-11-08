China gives utilities more leeway in 2024 coal term contracts - document

By Muyu Xu

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China will give power utilities more flexibility on signing long-term thermal coal supply contracts with domestic miners for 2024, as supply concerns have waned amidst surging output and imports.

The world's top coal consumer has driven production to a record high this year after approving dozens of new mines, in a bid to improve energy security and avert a repeat of power shortages in 2021 and 2022.

Coal-fired power plants should put at least 80% of their 2024 domestic coal consumption under term contracts, a document by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) seen by Reuters and confirmed by two market participants said - a lower volume compared to 2023.

Last year, the state planner asked utilities to secure 105% of their domestic demand from miners under term contracts, and ordered all coal miners to sign term supply contracts, aiming to stabilise the market and avoid a supply crunch.

"The principle of the NDRC requirements did not change much - the government still wants utilities to sign more term contracts with domestic miners, but a lower volume mandate will give them more room to choose suppliers based on market dynamics," said a purchasing manager at a major Chinese power generator.

The state planner did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment.

Over the first 10 months of 2023, China increased coal imports by 67% year-on-year to 384 million metric tons, buoyed by the resumption of coal trade with Australia and robust import margins.

The NDRC maintained requirements from last year, mandating all coal miners put at least 80% of their overall output under term contracts, and reiterated monthly and quarterly supervisions on the fulfilment of contracts, the document said.

"Power plants may not want to lock in too much supply with the term contracts, as the market expects coal prices to fall further next year. No one wants to be caught defaulting on contracts," said a coal trader.

Spot prices for thermal coal with energy content of 5,500 kilocalories in northern Chinese ports have fallen to about 920 yuan ($126.49) per ton from about 1,200 yuan a ton in the beginning of 2023. The price fell to around 800 yuan in June.

The NDRC wants all participants to have signed the 2024 contracts before Nov. 30.

($1 = 7.2731 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Colleen Howe; Editing by Varun H K)

