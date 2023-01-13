China gives safety approvals to imported GMO alfalfa, sugar cane

Adds detail

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China has given safety approvals to both imported and domestically developed genetically modified (GMO) crop varieties, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The crops include several products that have been waiting for Chinese approval for years, including two Bayer BAYGn.DE glyphosate-resistant alfalfa varieties.

They also include a Brazil-developed GMO sugar cane and BASF BASFn.DE herbicide resistant cotton.

The certificates are effective from Jan. 5, 2023 to Jan. 4, 2028.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Dominique Patton Editing by Mark Potter)

((Ella.Cao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.