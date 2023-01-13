Commodities

China gives safety approvals to imported GMO alfalfa, sugar cane

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

January 13, 2023 — 05:30 am EST

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China has given safety approvals to both imported and domestically developed genetically modified (GMO) crop varieties, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The crops include several products that have been waiting for Chinese approval for years, including two Bayer BAYGn.DE glyphosate-resistant alfalfa varieties.

They also include a Brazil-developed GMO sugar cane and BASF BASFn.DE herbicide resistant cotton.

The certificates are effective from Jan. 5, 2023 to Jan. 4, 2028. 　 　

