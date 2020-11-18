China gives price guidance on bond issuance worth around 4 bln euros-sources

China has given initial price guidance for its euro-denominated bond issue expected to worth around 4 billion euros ($4.75 billion), sources familiar with the matter said, highlighting the country's growing presence in the international bond market.

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China has given initial price guidance for its euro-denominated bond issue expected to worth around 4 billion euros ($4.75 billion), sources familiar with the matter said, highlighting the country's growing presence in the international bond market.

The pricing for five-year bonds was 45 basis points over the mid-swap level, for 10-year bonds it was 70 basis points over mid-swaps, and 15-year bonds were set at 90 basis points over mid-swaps.

China's finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Final pricing is often lower than the initially guided pricing if demand is strong.

A similar transaction happened a year ago when Beijing sold its first euro-denominated government debt in 15 years.

"For euro sovereign debt, the scale is about 4 billion (euros), basically the same as last year," one source told Reuters.

($1 = 0.8416 euros)

(Reporting by Kevin Huang in Beijing, and Hongwei Li and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

