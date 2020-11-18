China gives initial price guidance on euro-denominated govt bonds

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China has given initial price guidance for its euro-denominated bond issue, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The figure for five-year bonds was 45 basis points over the mid-swap level, for 10-year bonds it was 70 basis points over mid-swaps, and for 15-year bonds at 90 basis points over mid-swaps.

(Reporting by Kevin Huang in Beijing, and Hongwei Li and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.