China gives initial price guidance on euro-denominated govt bonds

Contributors
Kevin Huang Reuters
Hongwei Li Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

China has given initial price guidance for its euro-denominated bond issue, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China has given initial price guidance for its euro-denominated bond issue, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The figure for five-year bonds was 45 basis points over the mid-swap level, for 10-year bonds it was 70 basis points over mid-swaps, and for 15-year bonds at 90 basis points over mid-swaps.

(Reporting by Kevin Huang in Beijing, and Hongwei Li and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More