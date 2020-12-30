China gives conditional approval for CNBG's COVID-19 vaccine

China has given conditional approval for general public use to a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China National Biotec Group (CNBG), an official with China's National Medical Products Administration told a media briefing on Thursday.

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China has given conditional approval for general public use to a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China National Biotec Group (CNBG), an official with China's National Medical Products Administration told a media briefing on Thursday.

The approval is the first for general public use among a handful of Chinese coronavirus vaccine candidates in various stages of development.

